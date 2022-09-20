SC to examine excommunication practice in Dawoodi Bohra community

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to examine whether the practice of excommunication in the Dawoodi Bohra community can continue as a “protected practice” against the backdrop of the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2016.

A Constitution bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath and J K Maheshwari fixed the matter for hearing the arguments on October 11.

The reference to a five-judge Constitution bench was based on a 1962 judgement of another five-judge bench in the Sardar Syedna Taher Saifuddin vs the State of Bombay case.

In his submission, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said since the matter concerns religious freedoms, it should be referred to the Sabarimala bench.

Senior advocate Fali Nariman, representing the Bohra community, argued that the 2016 Act provides a remedy to all victims of social boycotts, and a complaint can be registered with the nearest magistrate in case of the apprehension of the social boycott by a religious body. Therefore, the questions posed in the case have become moot, he added.

In 1962, the apex court held that the religious faith and tenets of the Dawoodi Bohra community gave their religious heads the power of excommunication as part of their “management of religious affairs” under Article 26(b) of the Constitution. This verdict comes on a challenge to Section 3 of the Bombay Prevention of Excommunication Act of 1949.

It was argued before the top court that after the 2016 law, the 1949 Act had become non-existent and excommunication is not legally feasible now, and the current law deals with several kinds of social boycotts.

It was also contended that a general law on social boycott would not be sufficient to protect members of the Bohra community facing excommunication.

The 2016 Act identified 16 types of social ostracisation and made them illegal, punishing the perpetrators with imprisonment for up to three years.