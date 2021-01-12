SC to examine plea for declaring Guru Govind Singh Ji's birth anniversary as public holiday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to examine a plea by Sikhs organisation, 'All India Shiromani Singh Sabha' for a uniform and non-arbitrary implementation of policy for declaring public holidays as against the whims and fancies of various political groups.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian agreed to consider the PIL next week.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, asked the court to list the matter next week in order to declare public holiday on Guru Govind Singh Ji's birth anniversary from this year itself. The anniversary is going to be observed on January 20, this year.

The court said it would look into the request.

In its plea filed by the advocate Durga Dutt, the petitioner said it was aggrieved at the fact that the important patriotic and historical figure like tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh ji's birth anniversary has yet not been declared public holiday across the country, though Sikhism is the fifth-largest religion in the world with 25.8 million believers.

In India, there is no Public Holidays Act, except the Weekly Holidays Act, 1942, which provided for weekly holidays. In most cases, holidays were declared by the executive at the behest of political groups to appease a particular section of the society. However, in countries like New Zealand, the UK and the USA, the holidays were governed by the legislation, it said.

It sought a direction for issuing guidelines for declaring public and gazetted holiday all over the country but not restricted to states and Union Territories where Sikhs are in significant numbers.