SC to have limited functioning due to coronavirus

The Supreme Court will have limited functioning from Monday, as only six out of usual 15 benches would be taking up urgent matters, in order to avoid mass gathering in view of fear of Coronavirus outbreak.

Six separate benches of two judges would consider only 12 matters each.

The benches would take a break of 30 minutes after hearing six cases. All other matters previously shown in the list have been adjourned till further orders, it stated.

The Supreme Court had on Friday decided to hear only urgent matters from Monday on reopening after a week-long Holi break, following an advisory issued against the mass gatherings due to COVID-19.

In another circular, the Supreme Court administration said all cafeterias, including the departmental canteen, would remain closed until further orders. All staff members may be required to subject themselves to thermal-screening.