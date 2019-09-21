SC to have permanent Constitution bench

The Supreme Court is going to have a permanent Constitution bench from October 1 to adjudicate upon the cases relating to the interpretation of Constitution, statutes, and laws.

After deciding to set up a single-judge bench to hear bail matters in offences with maximum seven-year jail, this is going to be another historical decision for the Supreme Court to have a permanent Constitution bench.

Normally, the Constitution bench, comprising a minimum of five judges, is set up on a reference made by a three-judge bench on complex questions of law, which require authoritative pronouncement.

At present, one five-judge is considering the Ayodhya dispute matter related to the title suit concerning Babri Masjid and Ram temple.

Out of 59,616 pending matters in the top court as on September 2, 2019, as many as 404 petitions are pending before a five-judge Constitution bench.

Of this, effectively, 46 petitions are mainly related to the subject of law and 358 are connected to it.

Besides, a total of 13 petitions are pending before a seven-judge Constitution bench. Of this, five are related to main issue and eight are connected to it.

Similarly, as many as 136 petitions are yet to be adjudicated by a nine-judge bench. Of which, five are related to main subject and 131 are connected to it.

With the strength of the Supreme Court judges having been raised to 34, it has become a little easier for the CJI to set up a permanent Constitution bench, without disturbing the disposal of other cases.

A total of four judges would be administered the oath of office on Monday by the CJI, taking the number of judges to a maximum number of 34.