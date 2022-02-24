SC to hear BJP leaders plea for deployment of central forces in WB local body polls

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on February 25 a plea by BJP leaders against the Calcutta High Court's order allowing the State Election Commissioner to take a decision on deployment of central paramilitary forces in 108 West Bengal municipalities for polls on February 27.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for BJP leaders Mousumi Roy and Pratap Banerjee, made a mention of the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana for urgent hearing.

He submitted that the High Court had left the decision on the state election commission (SEC).

To this, the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, said, "We are now addressing the issue of governance. This is for the election commission to decide”.

The counsel, however, pointed out that a bench led by Justice D Y Chandrachud had earlier heard the matter connected with Tripura municipal elections and passed orders on deployment of central forces.

He sought an urgent hearing in the matter on Friday as the polls are scheduled on Sunday.

The bench, finally, agreed to list the matter on February 25.

In December 2021, the top court had declined to entertain a plea by the BJP seeking a direction to the West Bengal government, state election panel and other functionaries, to come up with an action plan, including deployment of sufficient central police forces, for a free and fair municipal polls in Kolkata.

