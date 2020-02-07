SC to hear on Feb 11 Centre's plea on execution in Nirbhaya case

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to let the Nirbhaya case convicts exhaust their legal remedies within seven days in terms of the Delhi High Court's order. A bench of Justices R Banumathi Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna posted the petitions filed by the Centre and Delhi government for hearing on February 11.

The court refused to issue a notice to the convicts even though Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted for it "Let them exhaust their remedies. We will take up the matter on February 11," the bench said.

The execution of the four convicts in the case has been deferred twice due to the filing of mercy plea by two of the convicts.

The Centre, as well as the Delhi government had on Wednesday moved the top court, within hours of the Delhi High Court rejecting their plea against the trial court's order of January 31, postponing the death warrants "till further orders".

The Centre contended that the matter was being delayed even after dismissal of review, curative and mercy petitions.

In its order, the High Court had stated there can't be segregation among the convicts as they were held guilty of the offence by a common order.

In its appeal, the Centre said: "The question is whether a convict who has exhausted all his remedies can still frustrate the mandate of law merely because the mercy petition of one of the co-convicts is pending before the President and another co-convict has not even filed the mercy petition."

"In other words, can one convict, by sheer inaction — calculated and designed or otherwise — frustrate the mandate of law," it asked.

Of the four convicts, mercy pleas by Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay have been rejected by the President.

Vinay had preferred not to file a curative petition.

Pawan has so far not filed curative or mercy petition in the case where a 23-year-old woman, referred to as Nirbhaya, was sexually assaulted in a moving bus in South Delhi on December 16, 2012. All the four convicts were sentenced to capital punishment.

