SC to hear on Feb 3 plea by AAP’s mayoral candidate for time-bound election

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine on February 3 a plea by Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi for a direction to hold the poll for mayor election in a time-bound manner.

On a mentioning by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for urgent hearing, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Dipankar Datta said the court would hear the case on February 3.

The Delhi mayor election was scheduled for January 24.

However, the House was adjourned indefinitely by the LG-appointed presiding officer in view of a "ruckus" by some councillors.

The AAP accused the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of Mayor.

The AAP said the Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi have approached the top court to allow the mayoral elections be conducted in a time-bound manner.

The AAP has won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls held in December, 2022. The BJP managed to win 104 wards.

Oberoi also sought a direction by the court to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote.