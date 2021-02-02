SC to hear on Wednesday pleas against violence during tractor rally on R-Day

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a clutch of petitions in connection with incidents of violence during the tractor rally on Republic Day.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will take up the petitions, including the one for directions to the NIA to initiate court-monitored investigation against anti-social elements, part of the tractor rally, who engaged in violence on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day.

The plea, filed through advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha contended that the attack on the Red Fort and the national flag on the Republic Day required immediate attention.

“The protestors cannot be allowed to put the government and people at ransom and undertake violence in the name of protest….the freedom of expression and protest cannot be absolute and must consider the rights of others," the plea said.

The petition also sought directions for the constitution of a judicial commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a Special Investigation Team, which should be monitored by the top court.

A petition was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari asking the top court to issue directions to register FIR against persons or organisation responsible for dishonouring of the national flag.

“Unfortunately, the Tractor march took a violent turn leaving injuries and destruction of public property. This incident also affected the daily life of the public. The Internet services were interrupted as the government ordered the operators to suspend the same,'" his plea said. This petition is also to come up for hearing on Wednesday.

A Mumbai-based law student has also written to CJI Bobde to take suo moto cognisance of the incident at Red Fort.

On Tuesday, a PIL by K K Ramesh was filed for NIA probe ascertain the role of alleged extremist elements into the farmers' protests. It also sought a direction to make strict rules and guidelines against agitation, and processions by political parties or any other organisation.

On Republic Day, protesting farmers barged into the 17th-century monument, climbed up its ramparts and waved farmer union flags and banners and even hoisted a pennant.

Police and other security personnel deployed at the Red Fort had resorted to baton charging the protesters even as they were clearly outnumbered by the farmers.