SC to hear plea against physical board exams on Wednesday

SC to hear plea against physical board exams tomorrow

The petitioner questioned the decision of the various boards for holding offline exams, as physical classes couldn't be conducted due to the pandemic

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 22 2022, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 18:10 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI File photo

The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a petition seeking cancellation of physical exams for Class 10 and 12 proposed to be conducted by CBSE, ICSE, and NIOS and all other state boards.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar would take up the matter. The same bench had last year directed the CBSE alternative evaluation criteria for students due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioner here questioned the decision of the various boards for holding offline exams, as physical classes couldn't be conducted due to the pandemic.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who filed the plea, claimed many students studying in CBSE, ICSE, NIOS and state board were aggrieved by the decision for physical examinations.

She claimed the mental pressure, created for performance in the board exam is so much that every year a number of students commit suicide for fear of under-performance, or of failure.

"To make the students appear and face examination with the additional fear of getting infected by the Covid-19 virus will not only be unfair but the same will be absolutely inhuman," it claimed.

The plea asked the court to issue directions to concerned authorities for alternate mode of assessment of students from Classes 10, 11, and 12 of CBSE, ICSE, NIOS and state boards instead of offline exams.

It also pleaded for conducting an improvement exam for those who are not satisfied with internal assessment and further order to constitute a committee to decide the formula of assessment of students, including compartment students and declare the result within a time limit and deadline.

Supreme Court
India News
Board exams
Judiciary
Coronavirus
Covid-19

