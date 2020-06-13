SC to hear plea by journalist Vinod Dua for quashing FIR and summons on Sunday

The Supreme Court is to hold a special sitting on Sunday to take up a writ petition by journalist Vinod Dua to quash an FIR lodged against him by a BJP leader in Shimla.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit, Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Vineet Saran would take up the matter in a virtual court at 11 am on June 14.

Dua was issued summons for Saturday by the police in Shimla in the sedition case lodged by BJP leader Ajay Shyam on June 6, over his YouTube show on communal riots in Delhi, earlier this year.

The complainant alleged Dua had spread fake news by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using death and terror attack to get votes.

Dua's plea was shown to be filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday.

Notably, he has already been granted advance bail by a Delhi court in an FIR registered by the Delhi police's Crime Branch on June 4 on a similar complaint by BJP leader Naveen Kumar.

In the instant case, the Delhi High Court had already on June 10 stayed the investigation, finding "unexplained delay" of about three months in lodging the FIR, among others.