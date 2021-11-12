SC to hear plea for steps to deal with hate speech on Nov 22

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to take up on November 22 a plea for a direction to the Centre to examine various international laws and take appropriate "effective and stringent" steps to control hate speech and rumour-mongering in the country.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and C T Ravikumar asked senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay to serve the copy of the plea to the ministries of home affairs, law and justice and the Law Commission -- listed as respondents in the petition.

Upadhyay sought a direction to the Centre to take legislative steps to implement recommendations of the Law Commission to deal with the menace of hate speech and rumour-mongering.

The top court said the matter would be heard on November 22, when a separate plea, which also came up for hearing during the day, related to the issue would also be taken up.

Among others, the petition sought a direction that the courts, while awarding punishment for the offences against "public tranquillity, offences relating to elections etc", should pronounce sentences running consecutively and not concurrently.

It asked the court to direct the government to take appropriate steps to implement recommendations of Law Commission Report-267 on hate speech.

"The injury to the citizens is extremely large because 'hate speech and rumour-mongering' has the potential of provoking individuals or society to commit acts of terrorism, genocides, ethnic cleansing etc. Hate speech is considered outside the realm of protective discourse,” it said.

