SC to hear plea of disqualified UP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan in old criminal case on Friday

Khan was sentenced to two-year jail term in a case pertaining to his involvement in blocking of roads in Moradabad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2023, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 16:02 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Abdullah Azam Khan against the Allahabad High Court decision refusing to stay his conviction in a 15-year old criminal case that led to his disqualification as an MLA.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha on Thursday took note of the submissions of Khan’s lawyer and agreed to list his appeal for hearing on April 21.

Khan was convicted and sentenced to two-year jail term in a criminal case pertaining to his involvement in blocking of roads during a dharna in Chhajlet area of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

“We will list this tomorrow,” the CJI said.

India News
Samajwadi Party
Azam Khan
Supreme Court
D Y Chandrachud
Allahabad High Court
Uttar Pradesh

