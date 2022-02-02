SC to hear plea seeking postponement of GATE 2022

Nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centres and the authorities have reportedly not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 15:38 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to list a plea seeking postponement of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE) commencing from February 5 due to the Covid pandemic situation.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Pallav Mongia seeking listing of the plea.

“We will list it,” the bench said.

“This is about the GATE examination. Nine lakh students are appearing in the examination which is commencing on Saturday. The admit cards have been issued. Please list the matter,” the lawyer said.

The plea sought an interim stay on the GATE.

It has been said that nine lakh students are appearing in the test at 200 centrea and the authorities have not issued any Covid-appropriate guidelines for conducting the exam.

The GATE is an examination which tests the understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Programme and Recruitment by some PSUs.

GATE
Supreme Court
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

