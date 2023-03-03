SC to hear TMC leader Saket Gokhale's bail plea on March 13 in crowdfunding 'misuse' case

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for consideration on March 13 a plea filed by Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale seeking bail in a case for alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath said it has not gone through the case file.

"We will have it immediately after vacation. This file came late night, we have not seen the file. We will take it up after reopening," the bench said.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Gokhale, submitted that the petitioner has always maintained that he has collected money from crowdfunding.

"This is not a case to deny bail," he said.

The petitioner challenged the validity of the Gujarat High Court's order of January 23 refusing him bail.

Gokhale was arrested from Delhi subsequent to lodging of FIR on December 28, 2022 by Ahmedabad police disclosing commission of offence u/s 120B, 420, 467,471 of IPC. The FIR registered against the applicant indicated that he, claiming himself an RTI activist and a social worker on his various social media platforms, raised over Rs 1 crore for filing RTIs for public purposes and other social activities in the interest of the public but utilised the money for other purposes, including personal luxuries and lavish living.

Gokhale was arrested on January 25, 2023 under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.