SC to hear Tuesday Nirbhaya convict's plea against rejection of mercy petition by President

The Supreme Court on Monday gave “top priority” to a plea filed by one of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case, Mukesh Kumar Singh, against the rejection of his mercy petition by the President, as it posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna would take up his writ petition for consideration at 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

As soon as a counsel for Mukesh on Monday asked a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde to list urgently the plea seeking judicial review of the decision by the President on January 17, the court asked her to approach the officer concerned in the Registry for the purpose.

"If somebody is going to be executed on February 1, it is top priority," the bench said.

On Saturday, he moved the Supreme Court, in a last-ditch attempt before the re-scheduled date of the execution on February 1.

In a writ petition, he challenged the validity of the order passed by the President rejecting his mercy plea, filed under Article 72 of the Constitution dealing with the power to grant pardon, and to suspend, remit or commute sentence.

The case of gang-rape and murder of 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus here on December 15-16, 2012 had triggered massive outrage, forcing the government to bring the Criminal Amendment Act, 2013, enhancing punishment in cases of aggravated sexual assault, among others.

The top court had already dismissed review petitions of all convicts and curative petitions in case of two against the judgement, upholding the death penalty awarded to them.

On January 17, President Ram Nath Kovind had rejected the mercy plea by Mukesh, soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs forwarded him the petition.

A Delhi court had on January 17 issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts, Mukesh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25), fixing February 1 at 6 am as the date and time of their hanging.

The court had earlier on January 7 directed for their hanging on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. However, it could not happen due to filing of mercy petition by Mukesh.