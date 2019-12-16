SC to hear violence on Jamia students matter on Dec 17

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to take up on Tuesday a Suo Motu matter related to violence against students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.

The court, however, called for an immediate stop to riots and destruction of public properties including the burning of buses reported in adjoining areas of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

"We want rioting to stop. We are not saying students are responsible or police are innocent. We know what are their rights. What is this? Public properties are being destroyed in the name of protest," CJI S A Bobde said.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said, "We will decide it in a cool frame of mind." The court further warned, "If protest, violence, and destruction of public properties go on, we will not hear."

A group of lawyers led by senior advocates Indira Jaising and Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter, asking the court to urgently take up the issue of alleged police excesses on the students across the country for their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

"First, we want to be assured that there would be peace. If you want to take it to the streets, don't come to us. Students can't say they have a right to breach the law and order," the CJI told Jaising and Gonsalves and others.

As lawyers raised their voices on the issue of police excesses against the students, the CJI said, "We can't be held ransom. We are not going to be bullied like this. I don't think the court can do much."

The court, however, permitted the counsel to circulate their petition and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday.

In her plea, Jaising said that it is very very serious human rights violence. Students were running during the helter-skelter and they were not being provided adequate medical aids. "We are certain everyone should get medical aid," the bench said.