SC to pronounce judgement on a plea against fixing stickers outside Covid patients' homes

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement on Wednesday on a plea against putting up a poster of 'Covid-19 positive' outside patients' houses.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah would deliver the judgement on a PIL filed by advocate Kush Kalra.

The Centre had earlier maintained before the court that it never prescribed such a practice and states can pass suitable orders stopping it.

The court had also then said such posters end up making the patients untouchables.

The Centre, for its part, said it was not in favour of pasting Covid posters outside affected person's house if it leads to maligning anyone. However, the intention was to check any stranger inadvertently entering the house.

Though the PIL, advocate Kalra asked the court to quash the decision taken by various states and UTs and its authorities set up under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 to affix posters outside residences of persons who are Covid-19 positive and are required to stay in home isolation.

He also sought a direction that the names of Covid-19 patients were not circulated in WhatsApp group of Residents Welfare Associations.

The petitioner sought a direction banning the practice which was in violation of rights to privacy and to live with dignity.