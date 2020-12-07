SC to pronounce judgment on 8-lane Chennai-Salem expressway

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgment on Tuesday on a plea against the Madras High Court's order of 2019 that quashed acquisition of land for Rs 10,000-crore Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and B R Gavai would deliver the judgment at 10.30 am on December 8 on a batch of petitions filed by the Union government and the National Highways Authority of India.

The 277.30 km highway faced stiff opposition from activists, farmers and residents alleging loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.

The project, approved in February 2018, was expected to cut down travel time between Chennai and Salem.

The high court, in its judgment on April 8, 2019, on a batch of writ petitions by P V Krishnamoorthy and others, including PMK leader A Ramadoss, said the projection made by the National Highway Authority of India on benefits of the highway were illusory.

It had among others noted there was no proper study in the environmental impact of the project.