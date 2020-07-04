SC to pronounce judgment on plea alleging preferences to influential lawyers in listing of cases

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgement on Monday on a petition filed by an advocate for a direction to its officials for not giving preference to cases filed by influential lawyers, law firms and touts in listing of cases.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Abdul Nazeer would deliver the verdict on July 6 on the PIL filed by Delhi lawyer, Reepak Kansal.

The court, which on June 19 reserved its judgement, had taken exception to allegations made by the petitioner. It had not even issued notice to the respondents which included the SC's Secretary General, SC Bar Association and Union government.

"Why are you making such irresponsible comments? Why can't you be more responsible? Court officials are working day and night for you people. Such comments have become a trend today," the bench had then said.

The petitioner has sought direction to the court officials to give equal treatment to ordinary lawyers and not to point out unnecessary defects in their petitions.