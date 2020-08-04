SC to pronounce order on referring plea against 10% reservation for EWS to Constitution bench

The Supreme Court would on Wednesday pronounce its judgement whether the challenge to the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to candidates of economically weaker sections (EWS) would be referred to a Constitution bench for adjudication.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai is scheduled to deliver the order at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 5.

The court has reserved its order in the matter on July 31, 2019.

A batch of petitions filed by NGOs Janhit Abhiyan, Youth for Equality, among others challenged the validity of Constitution (103 rd Amendment) Act, 2019 on the ground that economic criterion cannot be the sole basis for reservation.

They claimed the decision violated the principle of basic structure of the Constitution and breached the overall 50 per cent ceiling of reservation as mandated under the Indra Sawhney case (Mandal Commission), 1992.

The 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in government jobs and higher educational institutions, including in private sector, became the law of the land after President Ram Nath Kovind on January 12, 2019 gave his assent to it.