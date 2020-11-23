SC to pronounce order on sacked BSF constable's plea against rejection of election petition on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its judgement on a plea by Tej Bahadur, a sacked BSF constable, against the Allahabad High Court's order that had dismissed his election petition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian will deliver the judgement at 12 noon.

The court had wrapped up hearing in the matter on November 18, rejecting repeated requests by petitioner's counsel for adjournments.

"We cant give you indefinite time to hear this case. You show us the evidence. Is it so important to take pass over in the case? The adjournment have gone so long for three months in the case," the bench had then told advocate Pradeep Yadav, appearing for Tej Bahadur.

The court said it was hearing the counsel as respondent was the Prime Minister here. The bench also pointed out that the matter had earlier been adjourned four times.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Modi, that this gentleman (petitioner) filed two nomination papers, one as independent and another for Samajwadi Party. In one, he said, he was dismissed from job, and in another, he denied it, Salve added.

Tej Bahadur's nomination papers were rejected as the Samajwadi Party candidate in Varanasi constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He challenged validity of the High Court's judgement of December 6, 2019. The High Court has dismissed his election petition as having no locus and further that he was neither a registered voter nor the resident of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In a special leave petition, he contended that his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer under "illegitimate pressure" from BJP.

"The officer acted in arbitrary manner and the High Court also committed grave error by ignoring the fact when any person filed nomination in a constituency and his candidature has been rejected, then he has locus to file election petition," his plea contended.

The petitioner sought a direction to set aside the rejection of his nomination papers on May 1, 2019 also action against the returning officer for misuse of his official powers.

The petitioner was sacked from the BSF after a video in which he showed alleged poor quality of foods served to jawans went viral on social media networking sites.