SC to set up 5-judge bench to hear plea on distribution of power between Delhi, Centre

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 16:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi for an “authoritative pronouncement”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli was urged by senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the AAP government, that the issue needed an urgent hearing.

“It is very urgent. Please list it,” Singhvi said.

The CJI responded, “We will".

On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.

The bench had reserved its order on April 28 on the Centre's submission that the dispute over the control over services be referred to a five-judge bench, a plea which was strongly opposed by the AAP-led Delhi government.

The plea by the Delhi government arises out of a split verdict of February 14, 2019, in which, a two judge-bench of Justices A K Sikri and Bhushan, both retired since had recommended to the Chief Justice of India that a three-judge bench be set up to finally decide the issue of control of services in the national capital in view of its split verdict.

Delhi
India News
Union government

