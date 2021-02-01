SC to start hybrid system of hearing cases

Advocates can now choose between arguing their cases physically or virtually in the Supreme Court as Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Monday agreed to start hybrid mode of hearing.

A meeting of the CJI with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Chairman, BCI Manan K Mishra, SCBA Vice President Kailash Vasudev, Secretary Rohit Pandey, SCAoR Association Manoj K Mishra and Secretary Joseph Aristotle along with former SCBA President Vikas Singh was held on Monday morning.

Singh organised a protest at SC premises demanding a physical hearing. Since March last year, the SC has been holding virtual hearings only.

"Though there shall be a hybrid system of hearing till the pandemic is over, but as proposed video conferencing could be done by lawyers who are present in Delhi and should be done only through cable connections either in lawyers chamber or cubicles installed in SC premises," the Bar Council of Delhi said in a press release.

It also said physical courts may start in three-four weeks in the top court.