SC to start physical hearings on experimental basis, soon

The Supreme Court is going to start physical hearings of a limited number of cases on an experimental basis within a fortnight or so.

"As a pilot scheme, three amongst the bigger courtrooms may be got prepared within a week's time through concerned agencies, strictly adhering to the prescribed distancing and other norms and as per medical advice with regard to the physical infrastructure required in these courtrooms," an official communication stated.

The panel headed by Justice N V Ramana decided to resume limited physical courts where a few cases would be taken after taking consent from the parties.

It was suggested that a limited number of cases may be listed before such physical hearings after 10 days on an experimental basis.

"Only a limited category or number of matters for final hearing may be listed inside such courtrooms and the numbers may be gradually increased if the ground situation so warrants and permits," it added.

All other matters would continue to be heard through video conferencing mode, it further said.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on April 6 authorised all the courts to adopt measures required to ensure robust functioning of the judicial system through the use of video conferencing technologies. The top Court started to take up matters through virtual hearing since March 23.