SC to start physical hearings on large scale after Diwali

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated it may start physical court hearings on a larger scale from next month after the Diwali break, amid the strong demands from the lawyer's bodies for it.

The top court started full physical hearings on Thursday as per its October 7 notification to have mandatory physical hearings on Wednesdays and Thursdays every week.

Senior advocates Rakesh Dwivedi and Ranjit Kumar thanked the CJI for starting physical courts. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave said the development has come as a great relief for the young advocates.

A bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud, told a group of lawyers, "We are happy to see you all. You cannot imagine how lonely it is to see the screen every morning."

"It is so good to see all the faces who bring joy and sunshine intellectually. Let us hope that we keep seeing the faces physically," he added.

It was also learnt that a meeting was also convened by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, where Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and CU Singh favoured continuing with the hybrid model of hearings on all days.

Bar Council of India Chairman Manan K Mishra and the Supreme Court Advocates-on-record Association and the SC Bar Association asked the CJI to start physical hearings on all five days.

The top court had adopted a virtual mode of hearings since March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

