SC to take up Pegasus case on Friday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear the Pegasus case on Friday instead of Wednesday on a request by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta due to his preoccupation in another matter.

A court-appointed panel supervised by ex Supreme Court judge Justice R V Raveendran has given its interim report.

On Tuesday, Mehta made an oral mentioning before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana stating he is supposed to be arguing a different part-heard case on Wednesday. He requested the bench to take up the matter on Friday.

The matter was earlier listed for hearing on February 23.

A bench presided over by CJI Ramana, while acting on a batch of petitions, had on October 27, 2021 formed an independent experts committee, to be supervised by Justice Raveendran, to examine charges of snooping.

It had asked the experts panel to ascertain if any governmental agency had used the Pegasus spyware on the citizens of the country, and under what law, rule, guideline, protocol or lawful procedure such deployment was made.

On July 18, 2021, an international investigative consortium reported that many Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among the 50,000 numbers that were potentially targeted by the Israeli company NSO Group’s phone hacking software.

A batch of petitions including those by advocate M L Sharma, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, journalist N Ram, former IIM professor Jagdeep Chokkar, Narendra Mishra, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Rupesh Kumar Singh, S N M Abdi and Editors Guild of India were filed for independent probe into matter.

Lead petitioner Sharma had also filed a fresh plea in the top court to take note of a recent news report in the New York Times on India having allegedly purchased Pegasus in 2017 from Israel, and order registration of FIR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch the latest DH videos: