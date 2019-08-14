SC to take up PILs on J&K status, restrictions on Fri

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to take up a couple of petitions related to change of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and restrictions on internet services imposed in the Union Territory on August 16.

A three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will hear on Friday the writ petitions filed separately by advocate M L Sharma and Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin.

Sharma challenged the validity of August 5 Presidential Order, saying it was illegal, invalid and ultra vires of the Constitution. He had filed the PIL in his own name.

Bhasin, in her plea, contended the communication blockade and strict restrictions on the movement of journalists resulted in a virtual blackout, and media reporting, thereby grievously impacting the freedom of speech and expression and the right to practice the profession.