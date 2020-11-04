SC to take up plea by sacked cop who contested against PM Modi

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to take up after two weeks a plea by Tej Bahadur, a sacked BSF constable, against the Allahabad High Court's order that had dismissed his election petition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tej Bahadur's nomination papers were rejected as the Samajwadi Party candidate in Varanasi constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy adjourned the matter by two weeks. Senior advocates Harish Salve and Satyapal Jain appeared for Modi and others.

Tej Bahadur challenged the validity of the high court's judgement of December 6, 2019. The high court has dismissed his election petition as having no locus and further that he was neither a registered voter nor the resident of Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

In a special leave petition, he contended that his nomination papers were rejected by the returning officer under "illegitimate pressure" from BJP, and sought a direction to set aside the rejection of his nomination papers.

The petitioner was sacked from the BSF after a video in which he showed alleged poor quality of foods served to jawans.