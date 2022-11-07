SC upholds 10% reservation for economically weaker sections in 3-2 majority

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld validity of 103rd Constituional Amendment providing 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in jobs and education.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit passed the decision in favour of reservation with 3:2 majority.

Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala pronounced their own separate but concurring judgements upholding the validity of the law.

Justice Maheshwari, in the judgment, said the EWS quota law did not violate the basic structure or equality code for taking into account the economic criterion. He said the EWS reservation does not cause damage to any essential feature of the Constitution by exceeding the 50 per cent ceiling for quota since the ceiling is itself flexible.

"Reservation on economic criteria does not violate the basic structure of the constitution... EWS reservation does not violate the equality code," Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said.

Justice Bela M Trivedi concurred with Justice Maheshwari and said the EWS quota in the general category was valid and constitutional.

Justice JB Pardiwala also ruled in favour of the EWS quota. He said that "reservation cannot be allowed to become a vested interest. It is to end social and economic inequality. The movement started 7 decades back and long standing development and education has helped in minimising the gap."

CJI Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bhat, however, declared the amendment unconstitutional.

Justice Bhat dissented, saying, "This amendment is deluding us to believe that those getting social and backward class benefit is somehow better placed. This court has held that 16(1) and (4) are facets of same equality principle." "The characterization of excluding the poor of SEBCs is incorrect. What is described as benefits cannot be understood as free pass, it is a compensatory mechanism to reparate." he added.

The judgement was delivered on a batch of petitions filed by NGO 'Janhit Abhiyan' and others.