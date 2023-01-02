SC upholds Centre's decision on demonetisation, dismisses plea challenging note ban

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the pleas challenging the 2016 demonetisation, upholding the Centre's decision to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations by a majority verdict.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court, headed by Justice S A Nazeer, said the Centre's decision-making process could not have been flawed as there was consultation between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government.

The court said the notification cannot be said to be unreasonable and struck down on the ground of decision-making process as there was consultation between RBI and government.

"We find that the three purposes are proper purposes and there was a reasonable nexus between the objects and the means to achieve the objects. Action cannot to be struck down on the basis of the doctrine of proportionality," Justice Gavai said, pronouncing the judgement.

The period prescribed of 52 days cannot be said to be unreasonable, he added.

The apex court said it is not relevant whether the objective behind the decision was achieved or not.

Justice Nagarathna differed from the majority judgment on the point of the Centre's powers under section 26(2) of the RBI Act.

The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Centre on November 8, 2016. In November, 2016, PM Modi personally led the shock move to outlaw 86 per cent of the cash in circulation to target undeclared "black money" and fight corruption.

