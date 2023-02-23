SC upholds conviction and life term to woman for killing 5-yr-old daughter

SC upholds life term of woman for killing 5-yr-old girl

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 23 2023, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 18:51 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and sentence of life term handed down to a woman from Tamil Nadu for killing her five-year-old daughter as she was forced to live with her mother-in-law at a matrimonial home for better education and upbringing of the child, while her husband was abroad for livelihood.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Bela M Trivedi said even though the prosecution story presented a somewhat difficult proposition but it cannot be ruled out.

Having noted that the case was based on circumstantial evidence, the court said the findings recorded by the trial court and the Madras High Court cannot be interfered with.

"The victim was last seen alive with the appellant only; she was required to explain the circumstances leading to the demise of the child. Upon her failure to do so and failure to give the explanation with regard to the circumstances under which death may have taken place, the burden of Section 106 of the Evidence Act operates heavily against the appellant," the bench said.

Vahitha was convicted of the offence of murder of her five-year-old child in the house of her mother-in-law at Perambalur on the morning of June 21, 2007.

In her alternative submission, she said the present case could only be of culpable homicide not amounting to murder as there was a quarrel between her and mother-in-law Basheera on the morning of the date of the incident because she wanted to go to her father's place.

"Even if so, it cannot be said that such a quarrel would make it a case of grave and sudden provocation. The circumstances as proved on record, and the manner of commission of crime, make it clear that the present case cannot be brought under any of the Exceptions of Section 300 IPC; and conviction and sentencing of the appellant under Section 302 IPC cannot be faulted," the bench said.

The appellant was mostly living with her father, Jamal Mohammed at Kolakkudi. However, on being forced to live with her mother-in-law for the purpose of upbringing and education of the child, she found the child to be an obstacle in her desire to live separately and hence, strangulated the child to death when her mother-in-law had gone out of the house. 

The court also rejected her plea that her husband Abdul Raheem was not examined by the prosecution, which adversely affected their case.

Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court
India News

