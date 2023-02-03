SC warns Centre on sitting over files on judges transfer, appointments

The Supreme Court on Friday warned the Centre that any delay in clearing transfer of High Court judges recommended by its Collegium "may result in both administrative and judicial actions which may not be palatable".

"Don't make us take a stand which will be very uncomfortable," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka told Attorney General R Venkataramani appearing for the Centre.

Taking up a contempt petition filed by Advocates Association Bengaluru, the court expressed its displeasure over the delay in clearing of the names approved by the Collegium for appointments.

The AG, for his part, said the recommendations made for appointment of the five SC judges would be issued shortly.

The court said the Centre is not taking a decision on transfer of High Court judges, as recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium which "is a very very serious matter and more serious than anything else".

"We will have to take a difficult decision. Do not make us to take a hard stand," the Supreme Court observed and told the AG, who said the court may not record anything as it is happening.

"It has been happening! But when will this happen? Things have not been happening for years together," the bench said, while granting one week time to the central government to take a decision.

On December 13, 2022, the Collegium had recommended for elevation of Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra to the Supreme Court.

On January 31, the Collegium also recommended for elevation of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court and Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court as judges of the top court.