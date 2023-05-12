SC willing to grant 3 more months to SEBI for probing Adani-Hindenburg issue

The Supreme Court on Friday told SEBI that it is willing to extend the time in relation to the probe in the Adani Group-Hindenburg report by three months and not six months.

