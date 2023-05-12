SC willing to grant 3 more months to SEBI for probing Adani-Hindenburg issue

The Supreme Court on Friday told SEBI that it is willing to extend the time in relation to the probe in the Adani Group-Hindenburg report by three months and not six months.
Adani Group-Hindenburg report hearing | Supreme Court says to SEBI - we will extend the time for probe, but not for six months. We will extend the time for three months. pic.twitter.com/DkTbXBALGw
— ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023
More details awaited...
