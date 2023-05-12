Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants SEBI 3 months to probe

SC willing to grant 3 more months to SEBI for probing Adani-Hindenburg issue

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 12 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 16:12 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday told SEBI that it is willing to extend the time in relation to the probe in the Adani Group-Hindenburg report by three months and not six months.

More details awaited... 

India News
Hindenburg Adani report
Adani
Supreme Court
Sebi

