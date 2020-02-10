SC/ST MPs to meet PM Narendra Modi on quota row

Cutting across party lines, parliamentarians belonging to SC/ST communities on Monday decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a demand to put matters related to reservations in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution that would put it beyond judicial review.

The decision to approach the Prime Minister was taken at a meeting of SC/ST MPs convened by Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party supremo Ram Vilas Paswan here.

As many as 50 of the total 145 MPs from SC/ST communities attended the meeting convened by Paswan.

The MPs also decided to press for the demand to establish the Indian Judicial Service to make appointments to the judiciary.

Among those who attended the meeting were Union Ministers Thawarchand Gehlot, Ramdas Athawale, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Some Prakash, Congress leader Vincent Pala, DMK leader A Raja and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavam.