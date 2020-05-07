SCBA calls emergent meeting to discuss removal of Dave as president

Months after a Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "versatile genius" it has resulted in an all-out war within the bar association of the top court.

An emergent meeting of the Supreme Court Bar Association has been convened on May 11 to "remove" senior advocate Dushyant Dave from its primary membership as well as from the office of President and to condemn the use of office for "political agendas".

Dave called the move "illegal, improper and unfortunate".

A notice was issued by the SCBA secretary Ashok Arora on Thursday for the emergent general meeting to consider a resolution signed by 410 members.

The agenda of the meeting also included removal of Dave from the primary membership of the SCBA for "working against the interest of the bar".

The meeting is also intended to pass a resolution "not to use the office of the SCBA for political agendas".

It would also consider a resolution to "condemn the unauthorised resolution of February 25 purportedly passed by the executive committee (through circulation) and to immediately withdraw the same".

The February 25 resolution related to "condemnation" of the statement of Justice Arun Mishra when he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "versatile genius", "who think globally and act locally" in his vote of thanks in International Judicial Conference.

In view of the lockdown, the meeting has been called on a webinar, said SCBA secretary Arora.