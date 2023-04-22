School jobs scam: CBI conducts raids in Bengal, K'taka

School jobs scam: CBI conducts raids at six locations in Bengal, Karnataka

The agency conducted a 15-hour-long search operation at the residence and office of TMC MLA Tapas Saha

PTI
PTI, Tehatta (WB),
  • Apr 22 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 17:05 ist
The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the CBI to take over the investigation. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at six different locations in West Bengal and Karnataka in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam in the eastern state, a senior officer of the agency said on Saturday.

The sleuths of the agency conducted a 15-hour-long search operation at the residence and office of Trinamool Congress' Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha and his assistant on Friday.

"We have seized several documents and two mobile phones from Saha's residence and office in Tehatta. We have also questioned the MLA for several hours till Saturday morning," the officer told PTI.

Also Read | This was bound to happen: Congress as CBI asks Satya Pal Malik to answer queries on insurance 'scam'

CBI sleuths had also taken Saha to a college in Betai area and conducted searches there, he said.

They returned to the MLA's residence on Friday night and interrogated him till 6 am on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the CBI to take over the investigation.

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the scam.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CBI
India News
West Bengal
Karnataka
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture

Finding Amirbai

Finding Amirbai

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

Brighton become England's model club

Brighton become England's model club

Collection made with ancient art

Collection made with ancient art

Sound check

Sound check

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Chetan: Charges against me unfounded

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup

 