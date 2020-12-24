Schools for Classes 9 to 12 to reopen in Pune city from Jan 4

Schools for Classes 9-12 to reopen in Pune from Jan 4

Schools and colleges for Classes 9 to 12 will reopen in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) from January 4, 2021, an official said on Thursday.

The civic body had earlier postponed the reopening of schools and colleges in its limits and stated that they will continue to remain shut till January 3.

In an order issued on Thursday the civic body stated that schools and colleges for classes 9 to 12 will reopen from January 4.

"It is mandatory for all schools and colleges to follow the Covid-19 protocols and adhere to safety measures such as thermal screening, oximeter checking of students and staff," the order stated.

The schools and colleges will also have to ensure that the seating arrangements are made in keeping with the physical distancing norms, it was stated.

RT-PCR tests for teachers and non-teaching staff have been made mandatory for schools and colleges.

Schools and colleges for Classes 9 to 12 have already reopened in the rural parts of Pune district from November 23 in keeping with the state government's directives.

