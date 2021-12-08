Scientists form platform to boost pollination research

Scientists launch new platform to boost research on pollination

Production of 70% of leading global food crops and over 80% of wild plants are dependent on pollination to set fruit

  Dec 08 2021
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 16:36 ist
To partake in growing research related to pollination in the past three decades, a group of scientists launched the Indian Pollinator Initiative (InPollin) platform to boost research and education around the ecology and conservation of pollinators.

The group of academics decided to launch this platform to enable collaborative research on the subject after working on different aspects of pollinator biology since 2018.

Pollination is the act of transferring pollen grains from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma. Production of 70 per cent of leading global food crops and over 80 per cent of wild plants are dependent on pollination to set fruit.

Following in the footsteps of the African Pollinator Initiative and the EU Pollinator Initiative, the Indian platform plans to join the International Pollinator Initiative helmed by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (UN FAO). 

The body has formed a Governing Council for a period of one year and has adopted a constitution. It will also have a quarterly newsletter and various outreach activities to intrigue young scientists. 

