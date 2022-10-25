Scientists question WHO figures on high air pollution deaths in India

India’s excess deaths attributed to air pollution by the World Health Organisation (WHO) are exaggerated and will require a downward revision, a team of Indian-Canadian health researchers have said, cautioning against extrapolating Western data to India.

The study involving researchers at the University of Toronto, Indian Council of Medical Research and St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru among others, found that under rising PM2.5 concentrations, there was a modest excess risk in India for deaths from stroke, but no excess risk from heart disease or respiratory disease.

Using mortality data of over 200,000 individuals from the Million Death Study and correlating them with PM-2.5 concentration for 24 Indian megacities (more than 40 lakh population for each) the researchers found excess risks in stroke deaths with a rise in air pollution but no such link with respiratory, heart disease and total mortality.

“We find a statistically significant excess risk of 9% for stroke deaths at ages 15–69 years per 10 micrograms per cubic metre increase in exposure, but no significant excess risks for chronic respiratory disease, ischaemic heart disease deaths, or all non-accidental deaths. The overall mortality excess risk was 2% but was non-significant once stroke was excluded,” they reported in the journal Environmental Health Perspective.

The UN health body in 2016 said that an estimated 1.1 million Indians of all ages died from exposure to ambient air pollution of which PM2.5 is a significant constituent. There are similar estimates from the Global Burden of Disease studies.

The Indo-Canadian team said the WHO’s estimate of 290,000 excess deaths due to chronic respiratory diseases, 390,000 excess deaths due to heart diseases and 140,000 deaths due to stroke would require a downward reassessment.

"We use direct studies for the whole of India to observe the relationship of PM2.5 exposure with disease whereas the WHO use models with studies from outside India with all sorts of assumptions about what happens at the higher PM2.5 doses seen in India," Prabhat Jha, one of the team members from Unity Health Toronto, told DH.

Indian disease patterns, Jha said, differed substantially such as having a younger age profile for cardiac disease. India also has a lot more solid fuel exposure.

The findings, however, don't mean slackening the efforts to bring down the PM2.5 level. “PM2.5 may not be the big killer in India as has been touted, but action to reduce PM2.5 exposure is still necessary,” said Jha, “Air pollution worsens child lung health and lowers the quality of life, and that is sufficient justification to act.”

The team did not derive the population-attributable risks on its own observing that such a calculation would be premature to do until direct epidemiological studies can quantify the relationship between ambient PM2.5 exposure and mortality and establish causality (which model-based estimates presuppose).

“Measuring the health effects of air pollution is complicated,” says lead author Patrick Brown, from the University of Toronto’s Department of Statistics. “There are so many things to tease out to establish if a relationship with deaths is true or just noise in the data. Even the modest excess risks we found for stroke might reflect the uncertainty that is inherent in such epidemiological studies.”

The stroke mortality figures, in fact, can lead to deeper scientific investigations with the study showing low levels of such mortality in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which coincidentally have the highest levels of satellite-measured ambient PM2.5 estimates.

“Most existing studies on air quality and health are done in high-income countries, where PM2.5 exposures are far lower and disease patterns are substantially different than in low and middle-income countries such as India, says co-author George D’Souza, Dean of St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru. “That needs to change.”

The results are one of many insights being generated by the Million Death Study – one of the largest studies of premature mortality in the world. The study, covering deaths from 2001 to 2014, is a long-running effort to better understand the causes of mortality in India, where the vast majority of people die at home without a death certificate.