Scientists to digitise remnants of ancient Dwarka city

People will soon be able to see remnants of the city of Dwarka, which lies underwater off the western coast of Okhamandal in Gujarat.

After suggestions of a live show of the site from authorities, marine scientists of the National Institute of Oceanography are now in the process of digitising the evidence found at the site.

This includes technically photographing the remnants at the site with high-end underwater cameras and making them available for people to see online. Dwarka, marine scientists of the NIO said, was an important port town of the time.

Apart from stone structures and remnants of a settlement, scientists have till now found significant evidence of maritime trade at the site, including around 125 stone anchors. The stone structure, which shows a civilised settlement, is spread across 450 metres off the coast and is over 7-8 metres below water.

In Hindu mythology, the town is considered to be the kingdom of Krishna. “The entire geographical unit of Okhamandal, separate from Saurashtra, carries some religious significance, and Nageshwara and Jyotirling have been found here,” Dr Anuruddh Singh Gaur, principal officer at the NIO said.

There is that the port town thrived over 10,000 years ago before it was submerged. Gaur says that technical studies confirming age have not yet been carried out. "While the dating of most of the material is not done, findings are from the early history to middle period (2000 years old) and from the late Harappan period (4000 years)," Gaur said.

Gaur said that suggestions of live shows of the site were not feasible due to the tides. “During some months, the tides are difficult to navigate through, and there are times when not much is visible below the water. Only during December and January, the exercise is suitable,” Gaur said.

NIO first carried out underwater excavations at the site in 1983. Last year, its proposal to the Standing Committee of the Central Advisory Board on Archaeology (CABA) to document these findings digitally was greenlighted. The same year, the Archaeological Survey of India also restarted its underwater archaeology wing.