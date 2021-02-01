JUST IN
'Scindia, loyalists not feeling insecure in BJP'

Scindia, loyalists not feeling insecure in BJP: Muralidhar Rao

In March last year, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly Scindia loyalists, quit the party and resigned from their Assembly membership

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Feb 01 2021, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 11:13 ist
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao has termed Jyotiraditya Scindia as the "leader of the entire BJP" and said the Rajya Sabha member and others who had joined the saffron party along with him do not have any feeling of insecurity.

Talking to reporters on Sunday on the sidelines of first meeting of the state BJP's newly formed executive committee, Rao said now Scindia is not just the leader of those who left the Congress along with him (last year) and joined the BJP.

"He is the leader of the entire BJP. Scindia or those who have come with him to the party have no feeling of insecurity," he asserted.

"All these leaders may have come from anywhere, now they have gelled with the BJP," Rao said.

He was replying to a query on Scindia loyalists not getting adequate representation in the executive committee.

"Tell me what is this adequate space? Have all our workers, who worked tirelessly to enrol one crore members in the (state) BJP got an opportunity (in the newly set up executive committee)?" he asked.

"Please remember that we pushed behind our senior leaders to give ministerial berths to those who came to the BJP along with Scindia," Rao said.

Actually, there is no issue of giving more or less weightage to any leader in the BJP, he added.

In March last year, 22 Congress MLAs, mostly Scindia loyalists, quit the party and resigned from their Assembly membership, causing downfall of the Kamal Nath government.

The BJP then returned to power in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

