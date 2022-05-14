Scindia to examine airlines charging passengers for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

A passenger named Neeti Shikha said on Twitter: "New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what's consumer forum doing!"

Journalist Madhavan Narayanan called this practice of airlines as "ridiculous".

Agreed, will examine this asap! https://t.co/KkY8b0xP93 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 13, 2022

Currently, many airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters. This practice was vigorously implemented by the airlines with the onset of pandemic when the government had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in.