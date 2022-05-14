Scindia to examine 'extra charge' for boarding passes

Scindia to examine airlines charging passengers for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

Currently, many airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2022, 13:18 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 13:42 ist
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said he is examining the matter of airlines charging passengers a fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters inside the terminals.

A passenger named Neeti Shikha said on Twitter: "New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what's consumer forum doing!"

Journalist Madhavan Narayanan called this practice of airlines as "ridiculous".

In response, Scindia said: "Agreed, will examine this asap!"

Currently, many airlines in India charge passengers a certain fee for issuing boarding passes at check-in counters. This practice was vigorously implemented by the airlines with the onset of pandemic when the government had made it mandatory for passengers to do web check-in.

