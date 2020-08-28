SCO meets in Moscow may offer opportunity for India-China high-level talks to resolve border stand-off

Two back-to-back meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow next month will give India and China opportunities for high-level bilateral engagements on the margins of the plurilateral conclaves, even as the military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two neighbouring nations continues.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would travel to Moscow in the first and second weeks of the next month respectively to attend the two SCO meetings. Their counterparts in the Chinese Government, Wei Fenghe and Wang Yi, are also expected to attend the conclaves of the SCO Defence and Foreign Ministers’ meetings.

The SCO meetings, which will be hosted by Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will offer opportunities for New Delhi and Beijing to have bilateral engagements to resolve the stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or the de facto boundary between the two nations.

New Delhi has not yet confirmed any bilateral meeting between Singh and Wei or between Jaishankar and Wang on the margins of the SCO meetings. Neither has it ruled out the possibility of such bilateral engagements in Moscow.

The meeting of the SCO Defence Ministers is scheduled to take place on September 3 and 4 in Moscow, followed by that of the Foreign Ministers of the eight-nation-bloc on September 10.

Singh earlier visited Moscow just a few days after the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA had a violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 – on an invitation from his counterpart Shoygu to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of erstwhile Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. He avoided holding a bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister, who also attended the ceremony. Jaishankar spoke to Wang over the phone just two days after the clash and discussed ways to de-escalate tension. He also participated in a RIC (Russia-India-China trilateral) video conference with Lavrov and Wang on June 23.

Russia has been publicly maintaining that India and China should resolve the stand-off through bilateral talks. It, however, has been quietly in touch with both and has been trying to defuse tension between the two neighbours.

A source in New Delhi told the DH that Moscow had informally conveyed to both New Delhi and Beijing that it could facilitate bilateral meetings between Indian and Chinese ministers during any of the two or both the SCO meets if the two nations wanted such engagements.

China’s aggressive moves to unilaterally alter the status quo along its disputed boundary with India triggered the stand-off in early May. The two sides early last month mutually agreed on a process of “disengagement” or phased withdrawal of the front-line troops from the face-off scenes.

It, however, remained stalled since mid-July, as the Chinese PLA declined to withdraw troops completely from several face-off points along the LAC, including Depsang Y junction, Gogra Post and the northern bank of the Pangong Tso.