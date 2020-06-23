'Covid-19 patients must not visit govt hospitals'

Scrap system requiring Covid-19 patients to visit govt facility for clinical assessment: Sisodia to L-G

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 23 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 14:21 ist
AAP leader and Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia. Credits: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to scrap the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said he has written to Baijal, saying that the new system will only add pressure on the government machinery.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The deputy chief minister demanded that the previous system should be implemented wherein teams of the district administration visit the house of an infected person for his or her clinical assessment.

He said that the national capital is reporting nearly 3,000 cases every day and it is not feasible for every COVID-19 patient to undergo a clinical assessment at government-run centres.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manish Sisodia
New Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 