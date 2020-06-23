Scrap system requiring Covid-19 patients to visit govt facility for clinical assessment: Sisodia to L-G

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday requested Lt Governor Anil Baijal to scrap the system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said he has written to Baijal, saying that the new system will only add pressure on the government machinery.

The deputy chief minister demanded that the previous system should be implemented wherein teams of the district administration visit the house of an infected person for his or her clinical assessment.

He said that the national capital is reporting nearly 3,000 cases every day and it is not feasible for every COVID-19 patient to undergo a clinical assessment at government-run centres.