SC's 'hackathon' to explore ideas to bring efficiency-from filing to listing cases

The Supreme Court is organising a hackathon to encourage innovative ideas and explore practical propositions for bringing in efficiency in the existing processes- from "filing to listing".

It has invited suggestions and innovative ideas from the stakeholders for improvement in the system.

A notification uploaded on the apex court website said the event will be organised under the supervision and guidance of top court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

"Under the directions of the Chief Justice of India, the Registry is organising a 'Hackathon' event for identifying innovative ideas and exploring practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the existing processes from 'filing' to 'listing' of judicial matters in the Supreme Court of India," the notification said.

It said suggestions or innovative ideas be submitted online through link 'https://main.sci.nic.in/hackathon/', which will be available on the official website of the apex court from December 24 till December 30, 2022.

"The suggestions/innovative ideas shall be within the ambit of the provisions of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013," it said.

The notification said the stakeholders and duty holders like members of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, members of the apex court e-committee, officials and law clerks-cum-research assistants working in the top court registry, may participate in the event.

It said after scrutiny of the responses, a screening-cum-selection committee shall identity the best 18 suggestions or innovative ideas and the selected participants would be invited to make presentation during the event to be held on January 7 in the court complex.

"Each participant would be allotted maximum ten minutes for presentation of the proposition and further five minutes for interaction-cum-question/answer session with the screening-cum-selection committee and the judge in-charge," it said.

The notification said in the presentation, the participant may demonstrate as to how his or her vision and proposition will bring systemic changes to achieve the desired objective.

It said a participant with the best proposition will be selected as winner, followed by a runner up, while the rest of them would be given certificate of participation.