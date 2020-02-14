SC's notice to Jammu & Kashmir administration on plea against detention of Omar Abdullah

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea against detention of former CM Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act since February 5.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee gave two weeks time to the state administration to respond to a habeas corpus petition filed by Sara Pilot, sister of Omar.

The top court put the matter for consideration on March 2, refusing a fervent plea by senior advocate Kapil Sibal to give a short date of hearing.

Initially, the bench sought to know what were the grounds for his detention.

Sibal said that he was detained first on August 4, a day before revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said subsequently the former CM was put under the PSA.

The grounds cited in the dossier is to avoid statements from him which may invite violence, he said.

The bench then asked Sibal if the petitioner has filed similar other petition in HC.

To this, Sibal answered in negative. The court then decided to admit the matter for consideration.

Abdullah's sister has in her plea contended it was rare that those who served the nation were perceived as a threat to it.