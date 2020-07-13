Scuffle over not wearing mask ends in death of teenage girl

Scuffle over not wearing mask ends in death of girl

PTI
PTI, Amaravat,
  • Jul 13 2020, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 22:38 ist
Representative image. Credits: iStock Photo

A scuffle over not wearing the mandatory face mask ended in the death of a teenage girl, who sought to save her father from a group of attackers in Rentachintala village of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Four persons involved in the attack, which eventually caused the girls death due to severe head injuries, were arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Monday under the charge of murder, police said.

The incident occurred a few days ago but became a cognizable offence following 19-year-old K Fatima's death in the Guntur hospital on Sunday. According to police, Fatima's father Yellamanda faced the ire of some people near the village tank early this month when he went there without wearing a face mask.

Though the issue subsided then, it flared up when the same group were spotted in Yellamanda's street late last week. This time they were not sporting the face mask and Yellamanda and some of his kin confronted them over it. 

The group picked up a fight and hit Yellamanda with sticks. Fatima rushed to her father's rescue but in the melee suffered blows on her head. She succumbed in the Guntur hospital while undergoing treatment, the police said.

"We have altered the case to murder following Fatimas death and arrested A Mallikarjuna, his father, brother and uncle over their involvement in the attack. Further investigation is continuing," a district police official said. 

