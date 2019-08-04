SDPI worker held in Congress worker's murder in Kerala

A SDPI worker was arrested in connection with the murder of a Congress worker at Thrissur district in Kerala.

P Noushad, 43, a Congress local leader of Chavakkad in Thrissur district was murdered on Tuesday following an attack by a gang of over ten persons. Three other Congress workers were also injured in the attack.

Mubeen, an SDPI worker hailing from Chavakkad and an accused in several criminal cases, was arrested. A gang led by the deceased Congress worker had earlier attacked an SDPI worker, provoking the SDPI to retaliate, said local police sources.

SDPI is the political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI). The deceased Congress worker was trying to woo many SDPI workers to the Congress, which reportedly provoked the latter further.