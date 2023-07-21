Search operation resumes at landslide-hit Raigad

Search operation resumes at landslide-hit Raigad

Around 80 to 100 persons are still feared trapped.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 21 2023, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 10:23 ist
Search and rescue operation underway after a landslide at Irshalwadi village, in Raigad district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The multi-agency search and rescue (S&R) operation resumed for the second day on Friday at Irshalwadi which was hit by a devastating landslide on Wednesday night.

Around 80 to 100 persons are still feared trapped.

Irshalwadi is located in Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district of coastal Konkan coast of Maharashtra.

On Thursday, 16 bodies were recovered from the debris. 

Also Read — Pall of gloom descends on Raigad after at least 12 killed in landslide

The tribal village had 48 houses and 228 residents. Around 100 persons who survived the incident have been rescued.

The rescue operations is being conducted by Raigad district administration and police, SDRF and NDRF.

Mountaineering groups too have joined the search and rescue operation.

