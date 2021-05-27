SEC suggests emergency use authorisation for Jubilant Life Sciences's remdesivir tablets

SEC suggests EUA for Jubilant's remdesivir tablets

DH Web Desk
  • May 27 2021, 09:32 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 09:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's Subject Expert Committee has suggested emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir tablets by Jubliant life Sciences, according to a report by ANI quoting sources.

More to follow...

 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
Remdesivir

