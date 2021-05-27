SEC suggests emergency use authorisation for Jubilant Life Sciences's remdesivir tablets

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's Subject Expert Committee has suggested emergency use authorisation for Remdesivir tablets by Jubliant life Sciences, according to a report by ANI quoting sources.
